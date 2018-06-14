Here’s a look back at memories from Momma Baldacci’s Restaurant

Bob DeLong | BDN Bob DeLong | BDN

June 14, 2018 3:12 pm

Updated: June 14, 2018 3:14 pm

Bangor’s Baldacci family may today be better known for its political figures, including former Maine governor John Baldacci and former Bangor city councilor and mayor Joe Baldacci, but for most of the 20th century, they were known as restaurateurs.

On Thursday, the building at 12 Alden St. in Bangor, which for more than 30 years housed Momma Baldacci’s Restaurant, was torn down, to make way for ConvenientMD, a new urgent and walk-in care clinic. An adjacent building, 543 Broadway, was also torn down.

The Baldacci family opened their first restaurant, the Baltimore Restaurant, in 1933 underneath the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge in downtown Bangor. The restaurant moved to a few other Bangor locations before the family purchased the building at 12 Alden St., where they opened Momma Baldacci’s in 1975.

The restaurant served up classic Italian American dishes for the next 33 years, and became a favorite spot not just for families from throughout eastern Maine, but also for photo ops for politicians passing through town, including Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown, Paul Tsongas and Ted Kennedy.

Momma Baldacci’s closed in August 2008.

