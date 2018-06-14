Here’s a look back at memories from Momma Baldacci’s Restaurant
In this 1995 photo, looking more like the politician that he is -- rather than a baker's son -- then-U.S. Sen. William Cohen helps his father, Ruby, make a delivery to Momma Baldacci's restaurant.
In this November 2002 photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Baldacci celebrates winning the governorship at Momma Baldacci's restaurant. Baldacci's wife, Karen, is visibly overcome with emotion of the moment. Their son Jack holds his father's hand.
U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts visited Momma Baldacci's during a February 2004 stop to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.
A gathering spot on election night, in this November 2004 photo, Adam Hathaway, then a 7-year-old second-grader at Veazie Community School, watches the election returns on TV with his mom and other area Democrats who also gathered at Momma Baldacci's.
Gov. John Baldacci (left) and U.S. Sen. John Kerry (center) greet patrons at Momma Baldacci's Italian Restaurant in Bangor in this December 2005 photo. Kerry was in Maine to help raise funds for Baldacci's re-election campaign.
In 2006, Baldacci's Restaurant was renovated and Paul Baldacci Jr. took over management of the remodeled restaurant, which featured a new deli, bar, and updated menu with recipes from the original Baltimore Restaurant that was started by the Baldacci family in 1933.
In this photo from 2006, Gov. John Baldacci serves pizza to supporters at Baldacci's restaurant on Election Day. Baldacci, who was seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, greeted supporters in Bangor after he cast his vote at William S. Cohen School.
Patrons get ready to order meals on July 30, 2008, the day the Baldacci family announced they had sold the property to Lovley Development and planned to move the restaurant. Douglas Burns, then 18, (left) and his parents Larry and Brenda Burns, all of Lubec, peruse the menus.
In 2008, the Baldacci family announced they sold the property on which the restaurant is located to Lovley Development. The Baldaccis planned to move their business to another part of Bangor, after having been at the 12 Alden St. location for 34 years.
Bangor’s Baldacci family may today be better known for its political figures, including former Maine governor John Baldacci and former Bangor city councilor and mayor Joe Baldacci, but for most of the 20th century, they were known as restaurateurs.
The Baldacci family opened their first restaurant, the Baltimore Restaurant, in 1933 underneath the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge in downtown Bangor. The restaurant moved to a few other Bangor locations before the family purchased the building at 12 Alden St., where they opened Momma Baldacci’s in 1975.
The restaurant served up classic Italian American dishes for the next 33 years, and became a favorite spot not just for families from throughout eastern Maine, but also for photo ops for politicians passing through town, including Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown, Paul Tsongas and Ted Kennedy.
