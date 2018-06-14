Business
June 14, 2018
Business Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | CMP | Sanford High School
Business

Here’s a look back at memories from Momma Baldacci’s Restaurant

  • Bob DeLong | BDN
    Bob DeLong | BDN
    In this 1995 photo, looking more like the politician that he is -- rather than a baker's son -- then-U.S. Sen. William Cohen helps his father, Ruby, make a delivery to Momma Baldacci's restaurant.
  • Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
    Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
    In this November 2002 photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Baldacci celebrates winning the governorship at Momma Baldacci's restaurant. Baldacci's wife, Karen, is visibly overcome with emotion of the moment. Their son Jack holds his father's hand.
  • Gabor Degre | BDN
    Gabor Degre | BDN
    U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts visited Momma Baldacci's during a February 2004 stop to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.
  • John Clarke Russ | BDN
    John Clarke Russ | BDN
    A gathering spot on election night, in this November 2004 photo, Adam Hathaway, then a 7-year-old second-grader at Veazie Community School, watches the election returns on TV with his mom and other area Democrats who also gathered at Momma Baldacci's.
  • Kevin Bennett | BDN
    Kevin Bennett | BDN
    Gov. John Baldacci (left) and U.S. Sen. John Kerry (center) greet patrons at Momma Baldacci's Italian Restaurant in Bangor in this December 2005 photo. Kerry was in Maine to help raise funds for Baldacci's re-election campaign.
  • Gabor Degre | BDN
    Gabor Degre | BDN
    In 2006, Baldacci's Restaurant was renovated and Paul Baldacci Jr. took over management of the remodeled restaurant, which featured a new deli, bar, and updated menu with recipes from the original Baltimore Restaurant that was started by the Baldacci family in 1933.
  • Kate Collins | BDN
    Kate Collins | BDN
    In this photo from 2006, Gov. John Baldacci serves pizza to supporters at Baldacci's restaurant on Election Day. Baldacci, who was seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, greeted supporters in Bangor after he cast his vote at William S. Cohen School.
  • Bridget Brown | BDN
    Bridget Brown | BDN
    Patrons get ready to order meals on July 30, 2008, the day the Baldacci family announced they had sold the property to Lovley Development and planned to move the restaurant. Douglas Burns, then 18, (left) and his parents Larry and Brenda Burns, all of Lubec, peruse the menus.
  • Bridget Brown | BDN
    Bridget Brown | BDN
    In 2008, the Baldacci family announced they sold the property on which the restaurant is located to Lovley Development. The Baldaccis planned to move their business to another part of Bangor, after having been at the 12 Alden St. location for 34 years.

Updated:

Bangor’s Baldacci family may today be better known for its political figures, including former Maine governor John Baldacci and former Bangor city councilor and mayor Joe Baldacci, but for most of the 20th century, they were known as restaurateurs.

On Thursday, the building at 12 Alden St. in Bangor, which for more than 30 years housed Momma Baldacci’s Restaurant, was torn down, to make way for ConvenientMD, a new urgent and walk-in care clinic. An adjacent building, 543 Broadway, was also torn down.

The Baldacci family opened their first restaurant, the Baltimore Restaurant, in 1933 underneath the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge in downtown Bangor. The restaurant moved to a few other Bangor locations before the family purchased the building at 12 Alden St., where they opened Momma Baldacci’s in 1975.

The restaurant served up classic Italian American dishes for the next 33 years, and became a favorite spot not just for families from throughout eastern Maine, but also for photo ops for politicians passing through town, including Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown, Paul Tsongas and Ted Kennedy.

Momma Baldacci’s closed in August 2008.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like