Former Momma Baldacci’s Restaurant in Bangor torn down

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • June 14, 2018 12:45 pm

Backhoes tore into the building that formerly housed Momma Baldacci’s, an iconic Bangor restaurant that closed 10 years ago, on Thursday morning.

The building, located at 12 Alden St., just off Broadway near the I-95 interchange, was torn down alongside an adjacent building located at 543 Broadway. Both are owned by Bangor Broadway LLC, a subsidiary of Coffman Development Group, a Massachusetts-based real estate firm.

The Baldacci family may today be better known for its political figures, including former Maine governor John Baldacci and former Bangor city councilor and mayor Joe Baldacci, but for most of the 20th century, they were known as restaurateurs.

“I worked there for a long time, and it has a lot of great memories for me and our whole family,” said Joe Baldacci, who said the building’s razing was expected. ”We’re really happy it’s going to get redeveloped.”

The Baldacci family opened their first restaurant, the Baltimore Restaurant, in 1933 underneath the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge in downtown Bangor. The restaurant moved to a few other Bangor locations before the family purchased the building at 12 Alden St., where they opened Momma Baldacci’s in 1975.

The restaurant served up classic Italian American dishes for the next 33 years, and became a favorite spot for photo ops for politicians passing through town, including Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown, Paul Tsongas and Ted Kennedy.

Momma Baldacci’s closed in August 2008, after the family sold the building to Greg Lovley, a Newport-based real estate developer. It’s not known when Coffman Development Group purchased the building and the adjacent building at 543 Broadway, or what its plans are for the properties.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.