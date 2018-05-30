Arts & Culture
May 30, 2018
Arts & Culture Latest News | Poll Questions | DHHS Aid | Gambling Ring | Maine Islands
Arts & Culture

Roseanne Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP | BDN
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP | BDN
In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif.
David Bauder, AP Media Writer

NEW YORK — Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show’s cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that “racism is not a known side effect.”

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.

[ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet]

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was “ambien tweeting” at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like