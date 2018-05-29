Arts & Culture
May 29, 2018
ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet

Adam Rose | AP
In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne." ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racially insensitive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Tuesday, May 29.
The Associated Press
Updated:

NEW YORK — ABC has canceled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”

 

Comments

