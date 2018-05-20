Monday, May 21, 2018: Trump’s term limit support, Democratic primary after Fulford, support ranked-choice voting

May 20, 2018 8:27 am

Support ranked-choice voting

Yes, we will be using ranked-choice voting for our June 12 primary, and contrary to what some of the opponents have said we are smart enough to understand it.

It is what democracy is based on, majority rule, and so when we vote on June 12, we will vote our preferences, and we can be sure that the winner of the gubernatorial primary will have the majority of votes in his or her political party. We will see many sample ballots before we vote and have all our questions answered.

On June 12, we will also vote yes or no to the question that basically asks if we want to continue using ranked-choice voting in the future. (Because of legalities it is written in a convoluted way asking, “Do you want to reject the parts of a new law that would delay the use of ranked-choice voting in the election of candidates for any state or federal office until 2022, and then retain the method only if the constitution is amended by December 1, 2021 to allow ranked-choice voting for candidates in state elections?”) A mouthful, but a “yes” vote preserves ranked-choice voting for future elections, and we are voting yes.

Sandra & Ole Jaeger

Georgetown

St. Clair for Congress

In today’s divided political landscape, Lucas St. Clair offers the 2nd Congressional District a candidate with experience in finding commonality and bringing people together for tangible results. Born in Maine, he is an avid outdoorsman, a small-business owner and parent who appreciates the unique assets of Maine, its people and its natural resources.

He listened to the concerns, fears and hopes of people in the Katahdin region, and his efforts in Maine and in Washington were instrumental in the establishment of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. He is now ready to apply that commitment and ability to the residents of the 2nd District to provide health care, to support the education of our children and to protect our precious resources.

We hope you will join us in voting for St. Clair for our first choice in the Democratic primary on June 12.

Kathy Coogan

Paul Hansen

Verona Island

Eves for governor

The people of Maine are poised to make some important decisions this year regarding who we elect to replace Gov. Paul LePage. Isn’t it time we elected a governor who would restore dignity and respect to the Blaine House? Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting just that person. His name is Mark Eves.

I knew Eves had eight years of experience in Augusta, including four years as speaker of the House. I knew he built close working relationships with his colleagues. I knew he had good ideas, and was happy to work with Republicans as well as Democrats to pass legislation that would benefit all Mainers — not just those of means and privilege. I also knew he wasn’t afraid to stand up to LePage in order to protect the people of Maine.

What I didn’t know for sure until that evening was what a decent, honest, thoughtful, intelligent, ethical and caring individual Eves is. Open and personable, Eves made the effort to greet and speak with every person present and engage in conversation, eye to eye. I became thoroughly convinced that any voter having this kind of opportunity to meet Eves would vote for him.

If you get the chance to meet Eves, do so. If you aren’t able to, visit his website, markevesforme.com. Then get out and vote for Eves for governor in the June 12 Democratic primary, because it’s time that Maine deserves a governor we can be proud of.

Jay Holland

Belfast

Trump’s term surprise

Recently C-SPAN reported that President Donald Trump endorses term limits for members of Congress.

I hope legislators representing the Second District will get on this bandwagon. Both senators and Rep. Bruce Poliquin would be true national leaders if they promised to step aside soon.

The often-quoted criticism of term limits is the loss of highly experienced legislators. In other words, the current spate of congressional achievements might be slowed down.

Lucky for all of us, this nation is different. It doesn’t encourage politicians who want long-term power. Founding father President George Washington showed his belief in limiting long-term power when he stepped down.

I appreciate Trump’s really surprising endorsement of congressional term limits.

This is a sensible cause that might unify a politically fractured public.

If congressional term limits happen, TV might follow suit. Younger anchors in blue jeans reading the news might be next.

Robb Cook

Lubec

After Fulford

On April 30, the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District completely changed due to the withdrawal of Jonathan Fulford.

When I found out, it was 45 minutes away from a congressional forum I had organized with the University of Maine College Democrats. After the initial shock I waited to see how the remaining three candidates would react. As a Fulford supporter, I was very disappointed.

From late January to late April I was a student intern working with the Fulford campaign, and throughout my travels in the 2nd District I found that voters who were receptive to Fulford’s message were attracted to his policies on health care, opioid addiction, climate change and campaign finance — not personal stories, anti-Republican sentiments, fundraising numbers or prominent endorsements.

On April 30, I was prepared to see the candidates begin to court Fulford supporters, like me, with policy-oriented answers like Fulford’s, but I was severely disappointed. If Jared Golden, Lucas St. Clair and Craig Olson want to court my vote they’re going to need to start talking about the issues I care about, and this is the key to getting the best possible candidate to face Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the fall.

The eventual nominee cannot just run against Republican policies, he must propose a different governing philosophy that appeals to the working-class people of Maine’s 2nd District. Now it falls to us, the voters, to get Golden, St. Clair and Olson to adopt progressive policies to ensure a Democratic victory in the fall.

John Campo

Orono

Election notice

