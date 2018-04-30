Fulford halts bid in Democratic primary to challenge Poliquin

Wendy Watkins | BDN Wendy Watkins | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • April 30, 2018 5:47 pm

Updated: April 30, 2018 5:51 pm

Democrat Jonathan Fulford announced Monday that he has suspended his campaign in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District for personal reasons.

“I regret the necessity and will not be taking questions at this time,” said Fulford in a news release.

Fulford was one of four Democrats vying for the party’s nomination in the June 12 primary for a chance to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

If Fulford bows out of the race permanently, Democrats Jared Golden of Lewiston, Lucas St. Clair of Hampden and Craig Olson of Islesboro would be left in the primary. Ballots are already printed, so Fulford’s name will appear on the ballot, but voters would be notified of his withdrawal at the polls.

Poliquin is seeking his third term representing the 2nd District.

Fulford of Monroe became better known in Maine political circles through two close but unsuccessful campaigns against Republican Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau of Winterport in 2014 and 2016. He positioned himself in the 2nd District primary as a progressive, courting Mainers who aligned ideologically with independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state’s Democratic presidential caucuses in 2016.

