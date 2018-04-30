Advocates say they will take Maine Medicaid expansion fight to court

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • April 30, 2018 10:12 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — Supporters of Medicaid expansion are expected to file a long-awaited lawsuit against Maine on Monday for not implementing the voter-approved law that has been held up by Gov. Paul LePage, who wants the Legislature to first fund it on his terms.

Maine Equal Justice Partners, a progressive anti-poverty group, said in a news release that it would file a lawsuit Monday afternoon in Kennebec County Superior Court on behalf of organizations and individuals who will be eligible for Medicaid coverage in July under the law.

Maine became the first state to pass expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act at the ballot box in 2017, where 59 percent of voters backed it. But LePage — who has five times vetoed Medicaid expansion efforts passed by the Legislature — has blocked it thus far.

A day after it passed, the Republican governor said that he wouldn’t implement it unless lawmakers fund it at a disputed cost estimate and without tax hikes or raids of Maine’s surplus fund. Democrats have called his bluff and argued that it doesn’t need to be fully funded immediately.

The voter-approved law set out a specific timeframe for Maine to implement expansion: By April 3, the state was supposed to send an expansion plan to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and by July 2, the state is supposed to be covering an estimated 70,000 more people with incomes between 101 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

Robyn Merrill, the executive director of Maine Equal Justice Partners, said in early April that while LePage is in “clear” violation of the law, the group would wait for the Legislature to finish its work for 2018 before suing. Lawmakers finished regular work earlier this month without addressing numerous high-profile issues, including start-up funding for expansion.

Expansion backers are scheduled to hold a news conference to answer questions about the lawsuit at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Capitol Judicial Center in Augusta.

