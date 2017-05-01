LePage sues attorney general for not representing his legal positions

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage has sued Attorney General Janet Mills in Kennebec County Superior Court, alleging that Mills has abused her authority to refusing to legally represent the executive branch in court.

According to a statement from LePage, Mills’ refusal to represent LePage’s administration has cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It is no secret that Attorney General Mills and I have differing political views, but that is not the issue,” said LePage in the statement. “The problem is she has publicly denounced court cases which the executive branch has requested to join and subsequently refuses to provide legal representation for the state.”

LePage cited executive orders by Republican President Donald Trump related to immigration policy, a move against which Mills filed an amicus curiae brief. LePage requested a countervailing brief in the case, which he said Mills delayed and obstructed.

Mills, a Democrat who has been rumored as a candidate for governor in 2018, could not be immediately reached for comment.

