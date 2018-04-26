What we know about the shooting death of Cpl. Eugene Cole and the manhunt for John D. Williams

AP | BDN AP | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • April 26, 2018 1:32 pm

Updated: April 26, 2018 2:05 pm

More than a day after Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole was allegedly gunned down by John D. Williams in Norridgewock, details surrounding the incident are still murky and Williams remains at large.

Police were releasing little information about the shooting Thursday morning, on the second day of the manhunt. It is still unclear how Cole, 62, and Williams, 29, initially came into contact early Wednesday morning, and police have released no details about the events that led to the fatal shooting, or why Cole’s body was found at 16 Mercer Road in Norridgewock.

Here’s what we know:

Wednesday, April 25: Day 1

Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole, 62, is shot and killed in Norridgewock.

Police have released no facts detailing the circumstances of the shooting, including whether Cole was responding to a call at the location where he was shot, or how he came into contact with Williams.

After Williams allegedly shot Cole, he stole his fully marked police cruiser and drove it half a mile to the Cumberland Farms convenience store at the intersection of Main Street, Mechanic Street and U.S. Route 2.

Williams robbed the store, police said, and fled in Cole’s cruiser. At some point after that, Williams drove south. Less than a half-mile away, Mechanic Street splits into Smithfield Road and Martin Stream Road. The latter is a long, rural road that eventually becomes gravel, as it snakes alongside train tracks. About three hours later, Cole’s vehicle was found on Martin Stream Road.

1:41 a.m. The police cruiser dashcam footage shows Williams entered the convenience store in Norridgewock.

1:42 a.m. Williams exits the convenience store.

Around 1:42 a.m. Somerset County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Cumberland Farms convenience store.

3:30 a.m. Waterville Road, Norridgewock: Cassie Allen woke up to the sound of sirens.

5 a.m. Cole’s abandoned cruiser is found on Martin Stream Road in Norridgewock.

7:15 a.m. Cole’s body is found on the lawn of 16 Mercer Road, which is also U.S. Route 2, in Norridgewock, just down the street from Mill Stream Elementary School. Nearly 200 law enforcement officers descend on the area.

Just before 10 a.m. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster announces that a nationwide manhunt had been launched to find the suspect, John D. Williams, 29, who is believed to have fled the vehicle on Martin Stream Road on foot. Williams is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police set up a central command center at the Norridgewock Fire Department on Upper Main Street.

Around 11 a.m. Law enforcement officers place Cole’s body on a stretcher and into a Maine State Police evidence van.

11:17 a.m. The state police vehicle carrying Cole’s body is seen driving through downtown Norridgewock en route to the state crime lab in Augusta for an autopsy.

11:30 a.m. About 8 miles away, police barricade Jones Street in Madison, believing Williams might be inside 16 Jones St., which is his last known residence.

Police scoured Norridgewock and the surrounding area Wednesday afternoon, pursuing leads but coming up empty handed. Spectators gathered in the rain at the western end of Jones Street, watching police form a perimeter around the blue, 2-story house with weapons drawn.

The perimeter trapped other Jones Street residents inside, many of whom were unaware of what was taking place until they looked out their windows or received calls from loved ones.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Maine State Police approached 16 Jones St. in an armored vehicle, and announced over loudspeaker that they had a warrant. They demanded that those inside the house come outside with nothing in their hands. If they could not do that, police commanded anyone inside to call 911 and ask for Maine State Police, or turn on a light or rattle a curtain to notify police they were inside. Things would end safely if instructions were followed, police said.

“We want to hear your side of the story, we want to help you,” state police said over loudspeaker. “If you’re tired or hungry, we can work something out.”

Closer to 8 p.m. Using the armored vehicle with battering ram, police knocked down the front door of Williams’ last known residence on Jones Street and did not find Williams.

“I saw them take out the porch and ram the door, just to open it up so they can gain entrance,” said Christopher Cowin, who lives at 6 Jones St.

Cowin said he saw four officers storm inside. “I didn’t see any civilians come out,” Cowin said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Marooned residents of Jones Street were allowed back in their homes.

Sometime Wednesday evening, Cole’s body was transported to Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, at 183 Madison Ave. in Skowhegan. Bagpipes played and law enforcement officers stood shoulder to shoulder along the roadway when his body arrived, according to an employee of a motel across the street from the funeral home. No funeral or visitation arrangements have been made, yet, according to a funeral home employee.

Thursday, April 26: Day 2

9 a.m. Williams remained at large, but Somerset County Sheriff Lancaster said, “We do have some belief that he might still be in the area,” during a media conference.

“Today we continue to have a large contingency of county, state, local and federal law enforcement dedicate to capture of John Williams,” Lancaster said.

Police have had no contact with Williams, “but we believe he is still armed and dangerous,” he said.

“I’m asking John Williams personally, if you are listening to my words today, I implore you to turn yourself in,” Lancaster said.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that police were staked out along Bear Mountain Road, just over the Norridgewock town line, in Fairfield. Bear Mountain Road intersects with Martin Stream Road, about 5.5 miles south of the convenience store that Williams robbed.

11:20 a.m. State police urge everyone to stay away from Bear Mountain Road.

