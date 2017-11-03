Man releases three children but police standoff at Maine home stretches into Friday

A Maine State Police tactical team remained at the scene of a standoff in Buckfield early Friday morning.

The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, WGME reported.

Three small children initially held by a man inside a Tucker Road home “are accounted for and safe,” Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Oxford County sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene, which continued at 8 a.m., Oxford County dispatch confirmed.

McCausland said he had no additional information, but expected more would be released later Friday.

WGME reported that police are unsure if the man is armed, and have been unable to establish contact with him.

