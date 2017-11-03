Police arrest Maine man accused of causing overnight standoff

A man accused of causing a police standoff in Buckfield has been arrested.

Jason Merriam, 36, of Buckfield, was arrested shortly after noon Friday on the Buckfield-Sumner line, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Merriam is accused of holding three children in a home on Tucker Road in Buckfield during a standoff that began Thursday night. He released the children, but then fled the property Friday morning.

State troopers and Oxford County sheriff’s deputies arrested him in the woods shortly after issuing an alert warning that he should be “considered as a violent individual and may be armed with dangerous weapons.”

Deputies had gone to the home Thursday following a report of a domestic violence incident.

The investigation continues and police said no further information would be released.

