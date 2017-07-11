Boyfriend of Jay woman charged with murder

The boyfriend of a Jay woman has been charged with murder in connection with her death, according to police.

Wendy Douglass’ live-in boyfriend, James “Ted” Sweeney, 56, drove to the Androscoggin County sheriff’s office in Auburn to report that Douglass, 51, was dead and to turn himself in, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff’s department asked Jay police to do a wellness check on the woman, he said. Her body was found in her home on Jewell Street about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Local police called the Maine State Police, who classified it as a suspicious death.

The medical examiner’s office is scheduled Wednesday to perform an autopsy on Douglass to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sweeney was arrested about 12:30 and taken to the Franklin County Jail, according to McCausland. The defendant is expected to make his first court appearance at the Franklin County Courthouse on Wednesday or Thursday.

McCausland said the couple had lived together for about 11 years. He had no information Tuesday on whether the couple had a history of domestic violence.

If convicted of murder, Sweeney faces 25 years to life in prison.

Douglass’ death marked the second time in a week that Maine State Police have investigated a suspected domestic violence homicide.

Carroll Tuttle Jr., 51, fatally shot his wife, Lori Hayden, 52, and their 25-year-old son, Dustin Tuttle, at the couple’s 316 Russell Road home on July 5 before crossing the street to shoot Michael Spaulding, 57, McCausland said Monday.

When he returned home, Tuttle encountered his brother-in-law, Harvey Austin, 57, of Skowhegan and shot him in the head just before police shot Tuttle dead, McCausland said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.