Three killed, one injured in Madison shootings

MADISON, Maine — Three people are dead and a fourth wounded following a series of shootings Wednesday morning in Madison.

The shootings were reported just after 7:30 a.m. at “several locations” along Russell Road, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office found the suspected gunman nearby, and shot and killed him. McCausland didn’t say whether the suspect fired at the officers. No officers were injured, he said.

Russell Road is closed to traffic while state police detectives investigate the shootings. Investigators from the Attorney General’s Office have been called in to review the officers’ shooting of the suspect.

No further details were immediately available.

