DHHS: Welfare benefits will be paid, applications processed in shutdown

Welfare benefits will be paid to poor and elderly Mainers during a looming state shutdown, according to a Department of Health and Human Services memorandum.

The document was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of welfare recipients against Gov. Paul LePage and Ricker Hamilton, acting commissioner of DHHS.

The lawsuit asked a federal judge to order DHHS to pay benefits to 450,000 Mainers and process applications for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and MaineCare.

Hamilton said in the memo dated June 30 that TANF and SNAP payments for July have been processed, so benefits should be received on time.

The following DHHS offices will be open in the event of a shutdown to process applications for benefits: Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Caribou, Ellsworth, Farmington, Fort Kent, Houlton, Lewiston, Machias, Rockland, Sanford, Skowhegan, South Paris and South Portland.

Online applications also will be processed, the memorandum said.

It was unclear at noon Friday how or whether the information in the document would impact the lawsuit.

