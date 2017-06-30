Maine House budget vote falls short of total needed to stave off shutdown

House Republicans dealt a potentially fatal blow to a last-minute budget compromise by heeding Gov. Paul LePage’s advice to reject the spending plan crafted by legislative leaders to avoid a government shutdown.

While the budget passed, Republican opposition denied it the two-thirds majority it needs to pass as an emergency measure in time to steer Maine away from a government shutdown. The vote was 87-60. Barring a significant reversal on a final enactment vote, the House vote will trigger a government shutdown on Saturday.

The budget bill now moves to the Senate for an initial vote.

The House vote late Friday afternoon followed a lengthy debate.

Rep. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, who is a member of the Appropriations Committee, has led the opposition to the compromise spending plan. He objected to both its contents and the process that led to Friday’s vote, which ended with the leaders of the House and Senate negotiating the final details.

“We owe it to the people of the state of Maine to fix this document and pass a responsible budget,” Timberlake said. “I promised them I would vote for a smart, fiscally responsible policy. That is not this bill that’s in front of us now.”

Some Republicans split from their caucus on the vote. Rep. William Tuell, R-East Machias, said the document was a “responsible budget.”

“Is it what everyone wants? No,” said Tuell. “We can scream and rant and rave and holler for the next two weeks, two months or two years and nobody is going to get everything they want.”

Rep. Michael Sylvester, D-Portland, led an effort earlier this year to gather Democrats and independents who vowed to vote against the budget without a progressive revenue source to keep the state’s share of public school funding at 55 percent or more. Fifty-two House Democrats and two independents signed the pledge. Despite the fact the education surtax enacted in a November 2016 referendum was pushed out of the budget on Thursday, Sylvester voted in favor of the budget.

“I will vote for hope,” said Sylvester. “I will vote for the young lady who emailed me less than an hour ago asking me if they would have food for the next week.”

House Majority Leader Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, urged her caucus to vote in favor.

“This budget will mean increased education funding for every school in our state. This budget will fund critical services to Mainers with disabilities and our senior citizens, but we don’t go beyond what we can afford,” said Herbig. “While this budget certainly doesn’t reflect all of my values or anyone else’s value really, it reflects the work we have done over the last six months.”

Rep. Deb Sanderson, R-Chelsea, who is a member of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, said the budget doesn’t do enough to help disabled people and their caregiver while heaping millions of dollars of new funding on public schools.

“A promise of ‘we’ll get it in the supplemental budget next year’ doesn’t hold water with me because we’re pushing people to the back of the bus,” she said.

The last-minute votes were the result of a controversial state budget debate that has been ongoing for several weeks, though the sticking point has been clear since November of last year when voters approved the 3 percent surtax on income above $200,000 to benefit public schools. Gov. Paul LePage quickly vowed to repeal the law and legislative Republicans joined him in their opposition earlier this year.

LePage has vowed repeatedly to veto the budget — including at a State House press conference late Friday morning — but only after he has held it for 10 days, which he is entitled to do under the Maine Constitution. Unless the governor changes his mind and either signs the bill or vetoes it immediately, avoiding a government shutdown is impossible.

The budget bill faces further votes in both chambers.

