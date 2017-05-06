Police search for missing Bowdoin woman

BOWDOIN, Maine — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a Bowdoin woman last seen at her home Saturday, and family members believe her disappearance may have been planned.

Alisha Brooks, 24, was last seen going outside to feed chickens and did not return, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “D12” on the front and black jeans. She is 5-foot-4, 180 lbs and has long dark hair. She left with her cell phone, her wallet and $20 from her husband’s wallet

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 443-8201 or the Sagadahoc County Communications Center at 443-9711.