LePage nominee Hobbins has a long history in Democratic politics. Here’s his resume.

By Darren Fishell, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 14, 2017, at 2:58 p.m.

Gov. Paul LePage on Friday nominated lifelong Democrat Barry Hobbins to serve as the state’s next public advocate, a role leading a team of attorneys to represent utility ratepayers in state regulatory hearings.

Hobbins’ political experience extends back decades, but on the other side of the aisle from LePage. As a member of the House, he voted for the law to create the Office of the Public Advocate. More recently, he was a co-sponsor of a massive bipartisan energy bill called the Omnibus Energy Act, in 2013.

In an interview Friday, Hobbins said that, based on his resume, “you would think that would foreclose any opportunity for someone like me to be appointed by a Republican. [LePage] looked beyond all that, and quite frankly, I’m glad that he did.”

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Scorpion bites man on United flightScorpion bites man on United flight

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Politics