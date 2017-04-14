LePage eyes old-school Democrat as next state energy watchdog

PORTLAND, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage is expected to choose Barry Hobbins, a longtime Democratic legislator, as the state’s next utility ratepayer advocate, succeeding an appointee who earned the governor’s ire by leading an effort to change state solar power policies.

The Republican governor plans to nominate Hobbins for the position, according to an email obtained by the Bangor Daily News. A spokesman did not confirm the nomination early Friday and Hobbins, an attorney, was in court and unavailable.

Hobbins would replace Tim Schneider, whom LePage appointed to the position in 2013 out of private practice at Pierce Atwood. LePage called the appointment one of the “worst decisions in my life” during a legislative fight to reform the state’s solar energy policies.

Schneider’s office orchestrated a compromise bill with the solar industry, utilities, environmental groups and other interested parties, at the Legislature’s request. His advocacy for the bill sparked ire from LePage, who called for all three public utilities commissioners to resign over a separate decision that will gradually reduce payments to new small solar producers.

Hobbins, of Saco, was a legislator for 26 years ousted after losing a 2016 Maine Senate primary to Sen. Justin Chenette, D-Saco,. Hobbins was one of the few Democrats to enjoy a productive relationship with LePage, particularly as Senate minority leader from 2010 to 2012.

In 2014, LePage and Hobbins collaborated on a bill that increased the availability of naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses opiate overdoses. At a town hall meeting last year, LePage singled out Hobbins to praise him as a lawmaker who had his constituents’ interests at heart.

It’s unclear how Hobbins will differ from Schneider in the public advocate role, which is subject to approval from the Maine Senate. As House chairman of the Legislature’s energy committee in 2013, he helped design the omnibus energy bill that aimed to decrease Maine’s reliance on oil by expanding natural gas capacity.

LePage vetoed that bill, even though it contained a number of proposals that were originally his. But legislative Republicans and Democrats stuck together to override the veto unanimously in the Senate.

The omnibus bill also altered how the state’s efficiency programs are funded, through the Efficiency Maine Trust, and it eventually included provisions to allow an offshore wind proposal from the University of Maine to qualify as a pilot project with state regulators. Norwegian energy company Statoil nixed its Maine project after that move, as it was previously the only offshore wind project qualified to receive ratepayer subsidies.

Hobbins’ nomination also comes before LePage’s decision to reappoint or replace commissioner Carlisle McLean, his former legal counsel, to the Maine Public Utilities Commission. That appointment for a six-year term requires approval by the Legislature’s energy committee, followed by Senate confirmation.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.