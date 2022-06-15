A Sabattus man is facing new charges stemming from last week’s deadly chain-reaction crash in Lewiston.

Ryan Curran, 37, has been charged with manslaughter, operating after suspension and violating his probation, according to Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, a spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department.

Curran was speeding in a 2000 Ford F250 on Lisbon Street, near Scribner Boulevard, about 2:40 p.m. when he rear-ended a Volkswagen stopped in traffic, sending it crashing into a 2017 Chevrolet cargo van, injuring multiple people, police have said.

Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn, who was a passenger in the back of the Volkswagen, was fatally injured in the crash.

Curran was expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Lewiston district court.