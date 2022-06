The young boy who was run over by a tractor in Livermore Falls on Saturday is recovering.

The 6-year-old’s upper body was run over by the compact tractor about 12:10 p.m. when a younger child climbed onto it and hit a pedal, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The tractor was being used to split wood at a home on Jackson Way.

He was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where his condition is improving, the Sun Journal reported.

The second child wasn’t hurt.