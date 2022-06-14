Many of Maine’s biggest political names faced no challenger in Tuesday’s primary election, with Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage along with the state’s two U.S. representatives moving on to the November election.

The gubernatorial race between the Democratic incumbent and her Republican predecessor is expected to be among the closest of Maine’s general elections, with Mills holding a slim lead over LePage in recent polling. Independent Sam Hunkler, a retired physician from Beals, is also on the ballot in a race that will not use Maine’s ranked-choice voting system.

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from Maine’s 2nd District, also moves onto November uncontested. Independent lawyer Tiffany Bond will also be on the ballot. Former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has to get through a Republican primary with longshot Caratunk Selectman Liz Caruso to get a rematch of his 2018 loss to Golden.

In Maine’s 1st District, seven-term Democrat U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree also faced no contenders. She will be defending her seat against Ed Thelander, the retired Navy SEAL from Bristol who won the Republican nomination uncontested.

A few hundred candidates for legislative and county offices also moved on to the November election. Only 32 of 349 legislative primaries on Tuesday’s ballot across Maine were contested.