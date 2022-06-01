Maine voters are guaranteed at least a three-way race for the 2nd Congressional District this November.

Independent Tiffany Bond, who garnered 6 percent of the vote in 2018’s four-way race for the rural district, submitted 2,288 certified signatures to the Maine secretary of state’s office on Tuesday, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported. That’s more than the 2,000 required to qualify for the ballot.

Bond told the Sun Journal she will be a stronger contender this time around because Mainers are “fed up” with the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Portland lawyer is planning to run a low-budget campaign and emphasize social media to turn out her supporters, according to the newspaper.

Her entry into the competitive 2nd District race could set up for a replay of 2018, when Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden ousted then-U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin from office during a ranked-choice voting runoff after neither secured a solid first-round majority in the race that featured Bond and independent Will Hoar of Southwest Harbor.

Golden is running unchallenged for reelection. The Republican primary this month will determine whether Poliquin of Orrington or Liz Caruso of Caratunk enters the race against Golden on Nov. 8.

