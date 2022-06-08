Earlier this week, Google began flagging bangordailynews.com as a risky website in search results. This issue is making it harder to find BDN articles on the internet, and it may also block emails you’d ordinarily get from BDN employees. Some eagle-eyed readers noticed the problem and told us about it. Thank you.

As an organization with a public service mission, we never want our site to put our readers at risk. Our technical team began investigating the cause immediately, and solving the issue is our top priority.

As a part of our investigation, you may see limited advertising and subscription options on the site. If you wish to support this news organization with a digital subscription, we encourage you to call 207-990-8002 and our customer service team will be happy to help you.

If you notice a change in security messages you see in your browser, grab a screenshot and let us know by emailing customerservice@bangordailynews.com.

If you are missing emails you expect to receive from us: Please check your spam folder. If you see a “not spam” button, click that, which should help the next message find its way to your inbox.

We thank you for your patience, and for your support of local journalism as we work through this issue.

More articles from the BDN