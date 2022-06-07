BREWER — Tony C. McKim, president and chief executive officer of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, has announced the appointment of James Strout as commercial loan officer based in Brewer.

An Eddington native, Strout graduated from the University of Maine and Northeastern University and previously worked for United Way of Eastern Maine and ANM Properties in Bangor. Outside of the Bank, he currently serves on the board of John Bapst Memorial High School as treasurer, coaches the Bangor West Major baseball team and Bangor Soccer Club and served on the Penobscot Pediatric Campaign for Kids Committee. Strout and his family reside in Bangor.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.

