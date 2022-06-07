Maine Veterans’ Homes announced that current CEO Kelley Kash will retire later in 2022 after more than 15 years in leadership.

Following a 23-year career in the Air Force Medical Service Corps, Col. Kash has led the organization since 2007 and has been the longest-serving CEO at Maine Veterans’ Homes.

During his leadership, MVH was awarded three AHCA/NCAL Gold Awards for Excellence in Quality, the only Gold Level awards presented to long-term care facilities in Maine, and among only 49 in the country to earn Gold Level awards in more than 25 years. The homes are nationally recognized for quality, service, and innovation and are consistently given 5-star overall ratings by CMS, the highest ratings available.

More than $125 million dollars in projects were completed under Kash’s leadership, including the new small-house model MVH Augusta home, despite the challenging recent years of the pandemic.

“Leading MVH has been an honor and privilege. I am in awe of the MVH Team’s outstanding talents, commitment, and compassion in caring for our veterans and families. I know they will continue to provide the best quality care well into the future”, said Kash.

Kash will retire in the fall after MVH’s all-veteran Board of Trustees selects a new CEO, the search for whom is already underway.

“I am excited about the prospects of bringing new leadership, vision, and future-thinking to lead MVH through the next decade.”

For more information about Maine Veterans’ Homes, please visit www.mainevets.org.

More articles from the BDN