UPDATE: The 25-year-old man who police shot, Jacob Poitraw, has died. Read more on the story here.

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after police shot him in Presque Isle.

Jacob Poitraw was wanted for questioning about an incident involving a firearm, and there was a large police presence on North Main Street in Presque Isle behind the Freshies Convenience Store on Sunday.

Police confirm the incidents were connected and that Poitraw was shot.

