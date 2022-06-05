PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — There was a large police presence Sunday evening behind Freshies convenience store on North Main Street, just hours after police said they were looking for an armed man.

All available personnel were there and the situation was active, police dispatch said.

Presque Isle police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office personnel were surrounding the area near the store at about 7:30 p.m.

Smoke, the cause of which was unknown, could be seen wafting behind the building.

Police had part of North Main Street blocked and asked the public to avoid that area of the city until the situation was resolved.

Earlier in the day, police were looking for 25-year-old Jacob Poitraw of Presque Isle, who was considered armed and dangerous, the department posted on its Facebook page at around 5 p.m.

It is not known if Poitraw is connected with the incident on North Main St.

Poitraw was wanted for questioning about an incident with a firearm, police said.

Poitraw is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweatshirt, police said.

He was thought to be driving a red Nissan pickup with white lettering on the tailgate.

Police urged the public not to approach Poitraw if seen, but to contact law enforcement.

