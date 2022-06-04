BURLINGTON, Vermont — This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont — the 221st in its history – marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions.
The following students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement ceremonies in May:
Benjamin Burt of Bangor graduated with a bachelor of arts in music.
Kyla Obenauer of Glenburn graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychological science.
Sofia Wittmann of Bangor graduated with a bachelor of arts in global studies.
Blake Thompson of Hampden graduated with a bachelor of arts in sociology.
Hannah McCarthy of Bangor graduated with a bachelor of science in animal sciences.
Samuel Holt of Orono graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in food systems.
Alden Ducharme of Bangor graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in middle level education.