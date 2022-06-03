Gov. Janet Mills extended a fundraising lead over former Gov. Paul LePage ahead of the June primary in which both are running uncontested, giving the incumbent a significant cash advantage going into the general election season.

State-level candidates were required to file updated reports covering the period between April 27 and May 31 before midnight on Friday. Fundraising provides some gauge of the resources available down the stretch, although it does not necessarily determine outcomes. LePage won in both 2010 and 2014 despite being outspent.

Mills, a Democrat, raised more than $500,000 during that pre-primary period, her campaign said on Friday, bringing her total fundraising this cycle to $3.2 million. As of the end of May, her campaign had $2.3 million cash on hand.

LePage’s campaign reported raising $145,000 over the same timespan, bringing his total fundraising to a bit shy of $1.5 million. The Republican was left with just under $950,000 cash on hand as of the end of May.

Early polling has shown a tight race between the current and former governors, with Mills registering narrow leads often within the margin of error and a significant share of voters remaining undecided.

Independent candidate Sam Hunkler has also qualified for the ballot. The Beals physician had not yet filed his campaign finance report as of Friday afternoon. He has pledged not to take campaign contributions.

