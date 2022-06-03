Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’ve served as a state senator and state representative for northern Penobscot County and I know how important it is to have strong representation of this area in Augusta.

Mike Tipping has proven that he will work for us on basic, bedrock issues like good jobs that pay fair wages and affordable health care. He’s a union member, endorsed by the Maine State Nurses Association and the MSEA-SEIU and he’ll always stand with working men and women.

He was the spokesperson for the senior care referendum and he recognizes the crisis we have caring for elders and veterans. He’s worked hard to stop seniors from being forced from their homes.

Tipping also worked to protect our natural resources and what makes our region so special – standing up to corporate polluters and successfully working to force them to clean up the mercury they dumped in the Penobscot.

Tipping grew up in this district and has two young kids – twins in second grade. I know he’ll work hard to make sure they, and all our families, have a bright future.

It’s important to elect people who have a proven record on the issues that matter most. That’s why I urge you to support Mike Tipping in the Democratic primary on June 14.

Stephen Stanley

Medway

Editors Note: The BDN will stop accepting letters and commentary related to the June 14 primary election on Friday, June 10. Not all submissions can be published.

