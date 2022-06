Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In the wake of the latest horrific school massacre, we invariably hear talking heads repeat phrases like, “We still don’t know the shooter’s motivation.” Could any response be more absurd?

Who cares what the motive was? Does the speaker imagine that some motives justify this kind of behavior? Sanity, anyone?

Patricia Colling Egan

Sargentville

