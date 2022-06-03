A man and woman were arrested Friday morning in the hit-and-run death of a motorcyclist in Washington County.

Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth was charged with manslaughter, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury or death. Mikayla Lowell, 28, also of Danforth, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, and witness tampering, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moore was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Springfield Road in Danforth about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, when he allegedly veered across the centerline, striking two motorcycles driven by 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouelette of St. Agatha.

Moore then allegedly fled the scene.

Charette and Ouelette were taken to a local hospital, but Charette succumbed to his injuries. Ouelette’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Moore and Lowell are being held at the Washington County Jail in Machias.

