An Aroostook County man died Sunday after a hit-and-run driver struck two motorcycles near Danforth.

Don Charette, 50, of Frenchville was riding an orange 2009 Harley-Davidson Street Glide along with 30-year-old Jesse Ouelette of St. Agatha, who was on a black 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP about 2:45 p.m. when a 2003 Ford Explorer crossed the centerline and struck them, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Charette and Ouelette were taken to a local hospital, but Charette succumbed to his injuries, Moss said Monday. Ouelette’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Neither was wearing a helmet, Moss said.

The Ford Explorer, which fled the scene, is registered to 35-year-old Rian Moore of Danforth, according to Moss. The driver and vehicle haven’t been located.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

