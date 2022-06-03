GORHAM — Participants from around southern Maine will gather in Gorham on Saturday, June 11, for a Rosary Rally that will be preceded by a procession through town.

The procession will begin at Gorham High School, located on 41 Morrill Avenue, at 11 a.m., and participants will then walk one mile to St. Anne Church on 299 Main Street. All are welcome to participate in the procession or just meet the group outside the church on the front lawn at noon for the start of the Rosary Rally.

Everyone is welcome, including people who have never prayed the rosary. Rosaries and guidance will be available for anyone interested.

The event on June 11 is the latest organized by “Maine Needs Fatima,” a group which began hosting outdoor rallies in 2017 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three young visionaries in the town of Fatima, Portugal.

Hundreds have gathered at the spirited events, which continue to add new experiences for attendees. “Maine Needs Fatima” is now offering in-home visitations of the group’s beautiful “Our Lady of Fatima” statue.

For more information about the event, “Maine Needs Fatima,” or in-home visitations of the statue, visit www.maineneedsfatima.org.

