NEWTON, Massachusetts — The following students were named to the Lasell Dean’s List in recognition of their spring 2022 academic performance:

Daphne Wallace-Murphy of Orono and

Mariah Arey of Bangor.

To be named to the dean’s list, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

