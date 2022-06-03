STONINGTON – Points North Institute presents a free screening of the movie “JACINTA.” Jacinta, the subject of the film, will be present and participating in a panel discussion following the screening. Join us Saturday, June 11. Doors open at 6 p.m., film begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Stonington Opera House. Proof of COVID vaccination required. For more information visit operahousearts.org.

Directed by Jessica Earnshaw, this is a hopeful and powerful award-winning documentary film about a Maine resident who struggled with generational adversity and substance misuse and beat the odds. A deeply intimate portrait of mothers and daughters and the effects of trauma, “JACINTA” follows a young woman in and out of prison as she attempts to break free from an inherited cycle of addiction, incarceration, and crime. Please be aware, “JACINTA” contains some graphic imagery of active drug use. Viewer discretion is advised.

Presented by Points North Institute in partnership with the State of Maine and AdCare Educational Institute of Maine, Opiate Free Island Partnership, and Opera House Arts with additional support from Camden National Bank. This event is a pre-summit activity associated with Gov. Janet Mills’ fourth annual Opioid Response Summit being held in Bangor on Monday, July 11.

Established in 2018, Points North’s Recovery in Maine program is a statewide series of documentary film screenings that spark public discussions about addiction, recovery, and our collective response to the epidemic of substance use disorder. If you choose to register for this free event on the Points North Institute webpage, you will be notified of future Recovery in Maine events: pointsnorthinstitute.org.

Opiate-Free Island Partnership links the Deer Isle-Stonington community with the best available harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support programs and services to address the rapidly evolving opioid epidemic – identifying, developing, managing, promoting, and funding them so that they become more easily accessible and widely adopted in this community. For information on free NARCAN and NARCAN training, fentanyl test strips, crisis support, and other services visit facebook.com/opiatefreeisland/.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.

