PORTLAND – Educate Maine, a business-led non-profit focused on supporting education and workforce development for all Mainers, celebrated its 10-year anniversary at Brick South at Thompson’s Point on May 19.

The evening included a gallery walk highlighting some of Educate Maine’s major achievements throughout the years as well as key partnerships in their history. The Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Unum, Live + Work in Maine, Focus Maine, and the Maine Department of Education were all featured. A few notable achievements throughout Educate Maine’s history include creating and hosting the annual Education Symposium every December connecting business and education leaders; publishing the Education Indicators report highlighting the current performance of Maine’s schools; and being a founding and leading member of the MaineSpark Coalition created to help Maine achieve its educational attainment goals.

Educate Maine’s Board President Clif Greim, Educate Maine’s Executive Director Dr. Jason Judd, and Unum’s Vice President of Corporate & Social Responsibility Cary Olson-Cartwright all spoke about how Educate Maine has impacted education and workforce development within the state. Moving testimonials were shared from key partners at Live + Work in Maine, the Maine Department of Education, FocusMaine, and from program participants highlighting how Educate Maine has impacted their lives. Dr. Jason Judd shared a challenge with attendees, “We hope that you will partner with us to help Maine continue to strengthen our education system and prepare students for a variety of college and career pathways where they can live and prosper here in our state.” He shared a preview of Educate Maine’s new strategic plan and thanked supporters for their support over the last 10 years.

Educate Maine would like to thank Unum for their ongoing support of the organization and for their event sponsorship of the celebration. They would also like to thank Leadership Sponsor McKinsey & Company.



Educate Maine champions career readiness by increasing the educational attainment of Maine people, enabling all students to succeed in postsecondary education and in the workplace. Landmark programs include the Maine Teacher of the Year program, Education Leaders Experience, Project>Login, and Maine Career Catalyst. More information is available at educatemaine.org. Educate Maine is a founding member of MaineSpark, a coalition of education and business leaders working together to achieve a common goal: by 2025, 60 percent of Mainers will hold education and workforce credentials that position Maine and its families for success.

More articles from the BDN