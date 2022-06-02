Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Mount Chase is a rural Maine town in northern Penobscot County that covers some 36 square miles and has about 200 residents, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

Judging from today’s trail camera offering, generously provided by Ken Smith of Mount Chase, there also is a good population of black bears in that neck of the woods.

There has been significant bear traffic recently near Smith’s camp, so he incorporated a bunch of photos into a video montage for all to enjoy.

Smith is happy to join the list of folks who are willing to share their Maine wildlife images with Bangor Daily News readers.

“I think the first bear is a big cub, then momma comes into view,” Smith said of the bears shown in the montage. “Halfway, she looks into the woods and you can see the cub back there.”

Being the curious animals they are, at least one of the bears couldn’t resist checking out the camera — up close and personal — which puts us eye to eye with the furry critter.

Perhaps the clicking of the shutter, or another noise, startles the bear and it bounds off into the woods.

Many thanks to Ken Smith for sharing his photos!

Watch more:

More articles from the BDN