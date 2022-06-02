Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We are supporting Glenn “Chip” Curry in his bid to return to the Maine Senate representing Waldo County. Curry is a long-time resident of Waldo County, who is well versed in the issues facing the people of our county. He is a great listener, who is careful to make decisions after much thought and research.

Curry works tirelessly at whatever community activity he is a part of — from Belfast Maskers productions, curling at the Belfast Curling Club, playing volleyball at the Waldo County YMCA, to building sets for Searsport District High School theater or as a member of the Unitarian Universalist church. He is a devoted husband, father, and son-in-law, but always makes time for friends as he frequents local establishments. Curry’s daily life and work experience, as a higher education advisor for adult students, gave him incredible perspective and insight to the realities and needs of Waldo County residents as he represented us these past two years.

During the past two years whenever we met with Curry he would talk not of national issues, but of what he was doing in the Senate to help the people of Waldo County. We could not imagine a better person to represent what our community needs.

Mike and Mary Vasiliauskas

Searsport

