Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a property and small business owner, I am overly excited with the momentum that Liz Caruso’s campaign has taken for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat. Of all the people I know, Caruso has what it takes to fight for our God-given rights as Americans. She is a person who stands out from the rest in kindness, intellect, and a common-sense approach to challenging situations. She is a natural leader, and most importantly, she is one of us. With strong family values and a sense for freedom, she will be a refreshing change to Washington.

I first met Caruso when we were working as engineers at Sikorsky Aircraft 25 years ago. Her unique communication and technical skills had her career on a fast-track, but her passion for the outdoors and thirst for life led her to the north woods of Maine, where she became an acclaimed whitewater guide. In true Liz form, she was soon running a rafting company that quickly expanded to a retail outfitter and a bed and breakfast.

Everything Liz Caruso sets out to do is done with 110% conviction and an unparalleled drive to do it to the best of her ability. I have little doubt that she will apply the same drive and conviction to Congress with a benevolence rarely seen amongst the DC elites.

Gary C. Confalone

Frenchtown Township

More articles from the BDN