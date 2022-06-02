Just in time for National Hunger Awareness Month, Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is launching a 30-day, $100,000 challenge beginning June 1 to raise money for Good Shepherd Food Bank, local community food pantries, and meal sites. This initiative replicates a successful fundraising drive the Campaign sponsored for two years to help Good Shepherd Food Bank and its partner organizations meet the unprecedented demand for food.

“June is National Hunger Awareness Month – a perfect time to hold a challenge to combat hunger in our state,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “Our League and our entire credit union network is deeply committed to this issue and we are working hard with our community partners year-round to eliminate hunger in Maine by 2030. Initiatives like these, which raise both dollars and awareness, will certainly help us reach that goal.”

As part of the challenge, financial institutions, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to make a secure online donation at http://www.campaignforendinghunger.org. Some credit unions also are accepting donations at their branches. Seventh-five percent of the funds raised by Maine credit unions either online or in branches during the Challenge will be used to support local food pantries and meal sites. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised online will directly benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“There was an incredible outpouring of support for this effort last year as well as the year before,” said Cheryl Lancaster, executive vice president of member services at the Maine Credit Union League. “In 2021, we raised $110,000 in 30 days. If people across our great state accept our challenge and open their hearts and wallets once again, I believe we can raise even more this year.”

The Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge runs through June 30. All donations are tax deductible and individual contributors will be listed on the Campaign’s website (with permission). You do not need to be a member of a Maine credit union to make a donation.

“The charitable food network is here to fill the void in the federal and state safety net,” stated Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. “According to Feeding America, an estimated 13.5 percent of Maine’s population experienced food insecurity in 2021 or 182,000 people. This compares to about 167,000 before the pandemic. The unwavering support from Maine’s credit unions and their members ensures that the food bank and its network of nearly 600 food pantries, meal sites, and other hunger-relief nonprofits, can deliver healthy and nutritious food to Mainers experiencing hunger.”

Since 1990, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised over $11.3 million, including over $930,000 in food and cash contributions in 2021.

