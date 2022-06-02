PORTLAND — EqualityMaine, Maine’s oldest and largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender political advocacy organization, announces Gia Drew (she/her) has been named executive director.

Drew, a former educator, and athletic coach has worked at EqualityMaine since 2014, and has served as program director since 2016, overseeing education, outreach and youth programming; she also supported the organization’s advocacy efforts.

“Gia’s strong knowledge of current and emerging issues as well as an exceptional commitment to Maine’s LGBTQ community will be huge assets to the organization,” said Barb Wood, Board of Directors co-chair. “She also brings outstanding leadership skills which will drive operational excellence internally, while also enriching partner relationships across the state.”

Drew’s hiring comes as EqualityMaine is implementing a plan of strategic growth focused on evolving the organization’s infrastructure, fundraising, development and outreach, community engagement and coalition building, all of which are intended to build upon the strong momentum achieved over the organization’s nearly four decades of service to Maine and its LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to lead EqualityMaine into a new era, and I’m thrilled to be working with such a strong network of volunteers, coalition partners, dedicated staff and Board of Directors, and the many Mainers who support and rely on the work of this essential organization,” said Gia. “With that, I’m eager to step into this important role at such a crucial time – LGBTQ+ people are facing strong political headwinds in many areas of the country, including here in Maine, and we’re not going to just stand by – the hard work to empower and protect our community must be happening now.”

Originally from Boston, Drew has lived in Maine for more than 20 years. After earning degrees from Syracuse University and Savannah College of Art and Design, Gia was a high school teacher and coach for 20 years. In that time, she became one of Maine’s first out transgender teachers and one of the first transgender coaches in the country.

EqualityMaine is the oldest and largest statewide organization dedicated to creating a fair and just society for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Mainers.

More articles from the BDN