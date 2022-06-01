Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The recent article about the town of Hermon having difficulty funding their school budget is something that most towns and schools are experiencing. Education is expensive. I have a humble suggestion.

People are strapped for money in this difficult time, we all can feel it. Cost of energy, housing, food, etc. is all increasing. A property tax increase is not compassionate to struggling property owners, it is a great burden for many. So how do we increase needed revenue for the schools without increasing property tax? My property tax bill sends over 80 percent to funding the school system. I can’t give more, nor should I be asked to do so.

I suggest we ask the school to find the funds themselves. They have great resources, particularly the children. Use their talent to solve the problem.

Currently the 50-50 booster club is used by many schools to raise money. It works simply and easily. Why not get the children involved in making a weekly booster program in each school? Have the children set up a program online for people to participate. The children will learn a great deal about self-sufficiency and learn about capitalism. We have great teachers who could guide them. This would be a form of voluntary taxation, and the school would raise a lot of money, and the children could learn that education is expensive and should be cherished.

This is a simple and reasonable approach to funding some of the school budget. Stop increasing property tax burden. Elders vehemently object!

Patrick Quinn

Winterport

More articles from the BDN