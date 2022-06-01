Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A Sebec resident wrote a letter to the Bangor Daily News asserting Democrats’ responsibility for all our current economic and social problems. Are you kidding?

Sorry, but it has been the U.S. Senate and House Republicans that have blocked effective remedies and assistance for the past several years. Stonewalling and vetoing sound legislation has been their ongoing quest.

How naive it is that the global consequences of COVID-19, Russian invasions, extreme weather storms, transportation supply chain snags, drug company errors and political polarization are the true causes. Sadly, our media and educational system has failed us.

Jane Fairchild

Orneville Township

