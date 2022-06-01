Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah has been named Maine’s Caregiver of the Year by the Maine Hospital Association.

The honor is typically awarded to a caregiver who works at a Maine hospital. This year the award will be presented to Shah for “outstanding leadership” and his work to provide Maine hospitals and health systems with resources to help combat the spread of COVID-19, according to Maine Hospital Association President Steven Michaud.

“He and the leadership and staff of the Department of Health and Human Services held countless Zoom meetings and calls with hospital, system and MHA representatives, leading to unprecedented collaboration to meet the challenge of this once in a 100-year public health crisis,” Michaud said. “The information, personal protective equipment, training and support we received from the Maine CDC is a big reason our hospitals and state managed the pandemic so well.”

The award will be presented at the Maine Hospital Association’s Summer Forum on Wednesday, June 15 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

