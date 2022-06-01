An argument between tenants of a Vassalboro apartment building preceded a fatal shooting there on Memorial Day.

The shooting left 37-year-old Jeremy Gilley dead and 30-year-old Joshua Bilodeau wounded, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine medical examiner’s office ruled Gilley’s death a homicide.

The argument between two tenants happened in the hallway of the Main Street apartment building about 9:12 a.m. Monday.

A third man involved in the shooting was not injured and Moss did not identify him Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

