A man was killed in a Monday morning shooting in Vassalboro.

Neighbors reportedly heard arguing followed by gunshots from the Main Street apartment about 9:12 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

When state troopers arrived, they found one man dead, another with life-threatening injuries and a third man who was not injured, Moss said Monday evening.

All three lived in the apartment.

The dead man was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available.

