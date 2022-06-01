PORTLAND — The 104th commencement exercises for Cheverus High School in Portland are set for Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m. at Merrill Auditorium. This year, 94 students will graduate from the school, which is located on 267 Ocean Avenue.

The 2022 valedictorian at Cheverus is Emma Tweed, who will attend the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. The salutatorian is Samantha Heinzman, who will be heading to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

The rest of the Class of 2022 top 10 includes (in alphabetical order):

Sarah Earley (Bentley University)

Wyatt Header (Boston College)

Jack Herman (Grove City College)

Jackson Krieger (Providence College)

Clare MacDonald (University of Maine)

Michael Moseley (Loyola University Maryland)

Lydia Niedermeyer (University of Montana)

Anna Vozzelli (Cornell University)

The Baccalaureate Mass, reception, and awards ceremony for the senior class will be held at the school on Sunday, June 5, from 2 to 5 p.m.

For more information about graduation at Cheverus, visit www.cheverus.org/graduation.

