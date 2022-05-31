WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut — The Honors Program at Eastern Connecticut State University recognized 14 graduating seniors at its annual reception on May 14 in the J. Eugene Smith Library. The event celebrates students who completed an honors thesis, the program’s capstone requirement.

Among those honored was Laura Zenk of Carmel, who majors in sociology and criminology. Zenk’s thesis is titled “Male Victims of Violence and Coping Mechanisms: the Role of Masculinity.”

Eastern’s competitive Honors Program admits up to 25 students per year. Scholars take five courses as a cohort and live together in honors-themed housing. Each scholar works with a faculty mentor in their major discipline on an honors thesis, an original piece of research-based scholarship.

The honors program is directed by Music Professor Timothy Cochran. For more information, visit https://www.easternct.edu/honors/index.html

