After three years, OceanView at Falmouth is thrilled to announce the return of its annual yard sale. This huge event is a treasure-trove of jewelry, glass, china, antiques, furniture, art, frames, linens, toys, sports equipment, household items and more!

As a community that cares deeply about its members, the residents of OceanView have created the OceanView Resident Assistance Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, to assist residents in need. With individual gifts and a variety of fundraising activities like the Yard Sale, the fund continues to help residents of OceanView.

The two-day event will begin with an advance sale on Friday, June 10 from 5-7 p.m. where attendees will have the opportunity to pay $10 at the door to be the first to access the sale items. The following day, Saturday, June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the yard sale will be opened to attendees free of charge.

The event will take place at the Lunt Auditorium at OceanView. Attendees can learn more by visiting the event page at https://oceanviewrc.com/event/annual-yard-sale-2022/. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry and masks must be worn inside at all times.



OceanView at Falmouth is an active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986, OceanView is an open and welcoming community that celebrates diversity, energy efficiency and sustainable living while promoting a vital, stress-free lifestyle. For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/.

